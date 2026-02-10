© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City’s Ashley Farquharson slides to bronze at second Olympics

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 10, 2026 at 3:58 PM MST
United States' bronze medlist Ashley Farquharson celebrates after the women's single luge competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Alessandra Tarantino
/
AP
United States' bronze medlist Ashley Farquharson celebrates after the women's single luge competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Park City luge athlete Ashley Farquharson earned her first Olympic medal Tuesday, finishing third in the women’s luge in Cortina, Italy.

The 26-year-old is a two-time Olympian, previously finishing seventh in the mixed team relay and 12th in the women’s competition in Beijing.

Farquharson went into Tuesday’s competition in fifth, leading for the U.S. women. After four runs over two days, Farquharson slid into third, earning Olympic bronze.

Latvia’s Elina Bota took silver and Germany’s Julia Taubitz won gold.

Farquharson got her start in luge through the Youth Sports Alliance’s after-school program when she was 11 years old.

She is the second member of the Park City Nation to earn a medal at this year’s Olympics. Earlier Tuesday, freeskier Alex Hall claimed silver in the men’s slopestyle.

The Park City Nation makes up about a fifth of the U.S. delegation at the Winter Games with more than 40 athletes representing the Wasatch Back town.
Tags
Sports Olympics and Paralympics
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver