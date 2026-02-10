Gov. Cox addresses global concerns about US politics as Utah prepares for 2034 Games

The Republican governor faced pointed questions from European media in Milan Tuesday as he promoted the 2034 Winter Games returning to Utah.

The Associated Press reports Cox was questioned after some U.S. athletes faced backlash from President Donald Trump about comments on American politics.

One of those athletes is Utah freeskier Hunter Hess who was asked Feb. 6 how he felt representing the country during the Trump administration’s heightened immigration enforcement. Hess replied that he had mixed emotions since he doesn’t agree with the situation and that he is in Milan competing on behalf of everyone who helped get him to the Games.

Hugh Carey / AP FILE - Hunter Hess, of the United States, executes a trick in the halfpipe finals during the World Cup U.S. Grand Prix freestyle skiing event in Copper Mountain, Colo., Dec. 17, 2022.

“If it aligns with my moral values, I feel like I’m representing it,” Hess said. “Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

The next day, Trump said online Hess’ comments made it hard to root for him and called Hess “a real loser.”

Utah aerialist Chris Lillis, figure skater Amber Glenn and Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin also shared views on recent political actions back at home.

Cox chided international media outlets for asking U.S. athletes questions beyond sports, while adding “I love that we get to live in a country where people get to speak their minds.”

The Utah governor acknowledged there are political issues to be worked through over the next eight years before the Olympics return to Utah in 2034.

The Milan Cortina Games end Feb. 22 before the 2026 Paralympics begin March 6.