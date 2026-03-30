Park City freeskier Zoe Atkin claims second overall World Cup title

Park City Olympian Zoe Atkin won her second overall World Cup title to claim the crystal globe in women’s halfpipe.

The skier, who competes for Great Britain, sealed her No. 1 rank after winning the women’s halfpipe event at the Park and Pipe finals in Switzerland March 29.

The victory was her second win of the season on top of a stellar year for the 23-year-old who also earned her first Olympic medal at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games.

Atkin is one of four Utah athletes to claim a crystal globe this season. Also on the freestyle side, Parkite Troy Podmilsak earned his first overall title in men’s big air and mogul skier Olivia Giaccio won the women’s overall title.

Para snowboarders Noah Elliott and Kate Delson earned globes in men’s and women’s snowboard cross, banked slalom and the overall titles.