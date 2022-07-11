© 2022 KPCW

State & Regional

Little Dell Fire sparks in Parleys Canyon Monday

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published July 11, 2022 at 10:36 AM MDT
little dell fire 1.jpg
Credit United Fire Authority
/
A fire burns about 10 acres off of S.R. 65 Monday morning.

A fire that began burning early Monday morning in Parleys Canyon was estimated to be about 10 acres in size.

The burn site is about half a mile north of the Mountain Dell Golf Course, up a hill from State Route 65, just inside the Salt Lake County boundary.

According to the United Fire Authority, it’s estimated to be 8 to 10 acres in size, and no communities are threatened. The authority reported it’s showing low fire behavior and rate of spread.

It’s been named the Little Dell Fire.

The United Fire Authority’s update came in at about 7 a.m. and said the fire had started around 1:30 a.m.

little dell fire 2.jpg
Credit United Fire Authority
/
A map image shows the location of the Little Dell Fire.

State & Regional
