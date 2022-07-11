Little Dell Fire sparks in Parleys Canyon Monday

The burn site is about half a mile north of the Mountain Dell Golf Course, up a hill from State Route 65, just inside the Salt Lake County boundary.

According to the United Fire Authority, it’s estimated to be 8 to 10 acres in size, and no communities are threatened. The authority reported it’s showing low fire behavior and rate of spread.

It’s been named the Little Dell Fire.

The United Fire Authority’s update came in at about 7 a.m. and said the fire had started around 1:30 a.m.