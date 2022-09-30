© 2022 KPCW

Park City Ski Swap timed entry reservations are online now

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 30, 2022 at 12:24 PM MDT
The 50th anniversary Park City Ski Swap will be held Nov. 4 -6, 2022

No special celebration is planned for the ski swap’s golden anniversary, but to be first in line for this year’s sale that happens the first full weekend of November 4 – 6, bargain hunters can register online now.

Park City Ski and Snowboard Executive Director Christie Hind says the timed entry system worked well last year.

“Folks can start to buy tickets 15 bucks on Friday night, 10 bucks on Saturday, and I think $5 on Sunday, and that's ParkCityskiswap.com. You can go on and do your reservations," Hind said”

Now is the time to start cleaning out your garage and closet. Presale drop-offs will be collected at both Jans and Cole Sport on Park Ave. October 31 through November 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Equipment more than five years old is not accepted, nor are used helmets or goggles. You can purchase timed entry tickets to the ski swap here.

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher