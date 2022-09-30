Park City Ski Swap timed entry reservations are online now

No special celebration is planned for the ski swap’s golden anniversary, but to be first in line for this year’s sale that happens the first full weekend of November 4 – 6, bargain hunters can register online now.

Park City Ski and Snowboard Executive Director Christie Hind says the timed entry system worked well last year.

“Folks can start to buy tickets 15 bucks on Friday night, 10 bucks on Saturday, and I think $5 on Sunday, and that's ParkCityskiswap.com. You can go on and do your reservations," Hind said”

Now is the time to start cleaning out your garage and closet. Presale drop-offs will be collected at both Jans and Cole Sport on Park Ave. October 31 through November 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Equipment more than five years old is not accepted, nor are used helmets or goggles. You can purchase timed entry tickets to the ski swap here.

