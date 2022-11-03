Ballots arrive in Wasatch Back as Election Day approaches

As of Wednesday, six days before Election Day, Summit County Clerk Evelyn Furse said 30% of registered voters have returned their ballots to her office. Wasatch County Clerk-Auditor Joey Granger said her office had received fewer than 20% of registered voters’ ballots.

Both clerks said the number of ballots submitted so far this year have outpaced last year’s municipal elections.

Voters across Utah this year will elect candidates to federal, state and county offices. Summit County voters also have contested county council and school board seats on their ballots. In Wasatch County, a recreation, arts and parks sales tax of 1 cent for every $10 spent is up for a vote.

In an update Thursday morning, Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson said Wasatch County was one of six counties statewide that reported fewer than 20% of registered voters returning ballots so far. She said Garfield, Wayne, Piute and Kane counties were the only ones with more than 40%.

Those who were already registered should have received their mail-in ballots starting in mid-October. Ballots that are mailed in must be postmarked no later than Monday, November 7. They can also be placed in official drop boxes, which will be locked at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

People can vote in person either on Election Day or during early voting days.

In Summit County, early voting happens Thursday, Friday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the county clerk’s office in Coalville and the Richins Building in Kimball Junction.

Early voting in Wasatch County at the county building in Heber City happens Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Election Day, Summit County voting locations will be at the Marsac Building, the Richins Building, the Kamas library, and Coalville City Hall. They will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Wasatch County Administration Building will also open to voters from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Summit County is hosting a Vote Early Day Friday. Staff from the clerk’s office will be at ballot drop boxes around town to help answer questions and register people to vote. From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., they will be at The Market in Park City, Fresh Market in Jeremy Ranch, the clerk’s office in Coalville, and the Kamas services building.

Those who aren’t registered can do so in person at county offices through Election Day.

The Summit County clerk’s office is located at 60 North Main Street in Coalville. The Richins Building is at 1885 West Ute Boulevard at Kimball Junction. The Kamas library is at 110 North Main Street. Coalville City Hall is at 9 South Main Street.

The Wasatch County Administration Building is at 25 North Main Street in Heber City.

For more information about elections or registering to vote, visit vote.utah.org.