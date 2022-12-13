Skier found dead after search at Solitude resort

A skier who went missing Monday at Solitude Mountain Resort was found dead Tuesday morning.

The 37-year-old man was found at 8:20 a.m. near the Sensation run. The intermediate run is located on the lower portion of the mountain near the Sunrise lift and leads to the Last Chance Lodge.

Solitude Mountain Resort ski patrol was alerted to the missing skier around 6:30 p.m. Monday after he failed to rendezvous with others. The Unified Police Department reported the skier was supposed to be back by 2 p.m. His car was still in the parking lot when the ski patrol got the call.

Search and rescue efforts went until 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the UPD, and then were resumed at 7:15 a.m. The resort, which opens at 8 a.m., kept its Apex, Summit and Sunrise lifts closed until the skier was found. Those lifts began running again around 10 a.m.

Find the full report here.

