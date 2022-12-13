Sundance Resort expands to add new chairlift, trails

Sundance Mountain Resort just got a little bigger, and it’s holding celebrations this week. It has a new lift and 10 new green and blue runs.

The Wildwood Lift gives access to those new runs on 40 acres that weren’t accessible before. The lift carries four people and takes seven minutes to ride.

The new mid-mountain lift is located along the Broadway run, near the top of Jake’s Lift. The new terrain is skier’s right of the rest of the resort’s trails.

The new additions are open now, and a grand opening celebration is happening Friday. At 10 a.m., there will be hot treats for the first 100 visitors at the top of Jake’s Lift.

Sundance Resort was founded by Robert Redford in 1969 and sold to a real estate investment firm in 2020.Sundance Mountain Resort