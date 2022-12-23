Utah Department of Transportation to improve lane visibility for drivers with new technology

The paint on Utah’s roads has a reputation for vanishing in stormy weather — a habit that has prompted memes, TikTok posts and tweets.

That may soon come to an end, as the Utah Department of Transportation implements new reflective lane markings.

Para leer este artículo en español, haz clic aquí.

Utahns have mocked the state’s road markings whenever it rains or snows, because they are often not visible in bad weather — causing confusion on where a lane begins and ends, or the boundaries of a parking spot. The markings’ visibility issue is likely due to a combination of increased road traffic, severe weather and wear-and-tear, said UDOT spokesperson Mitch Shaw.

Shaw said Utah’s rapid population growth is a contributor to wearing down the road reflectivity, along with the changes in weather. The state goes from hot, dry summers to frigid, icy winters — and these extreme changes cause the road paint to need more maintenance than in states with more consistent climates.

Treatments during the winter — like salting roads and plowing snow — also contribute to the breakdown of reflective markings, Shaw said. But UDOT is implementing improved reflective technology to withstand these conditions, including a type of road paint with tiny reflective beads and a type of reflective tape that’s ground into road pavement.

