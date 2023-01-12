One of Park City’s congressmen joins House Ways and Means Committee

The House Steering Committee elected Moore Wednesday. He is the first Utah Republican to ever sit on the committee. The Ways and Means Committee is a high-profile assignment for the second-term congressman, whose district includes portions of Park City along with half of Salt Lake City, half of the Great Salt Lake, Ogden and Logan.

The Ways and Means Committee is the oldest Congressional committee in existence. It oversees tax-writing, trade, energy, healthcare, MediCare, Social Security, Welfare, and other entitlement programs.

Moore said in a statement he intends to work toward reversing Washington’s “debt culture.” He said he wants to reform Washington’s budgeting process and be a responsible steward of federal resources and programs.

Moore’s office called Utah the country’s fastest growing state in terms of population, job growth, and gross domestic product, and said mountain state leaders are working to address issues associated with dramatic growth.

