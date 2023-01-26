Park City chef named James Beard Award semifinalist

The James Beard Foundation, the nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture, has named 11 Utah restaurants and chefs as semifinalists for its 2023 awards.

Park City's Briar Handly, chef at Handle, is one of seven chefs to make the cut in the state. He is a semifinalist for Best Chef, Mountain Region.

“There’s a culinary movement happening here in Utah,” said Vicki Varela, managing director of the Utah Office of Tourism. “We are thrilled to see these talented Utah restaurants and bars recognized for their creativity and their commitment to outstanding food and drink.”

Here are the Utah restaurants and chefs recognized by the James Beard Foundation as semifinalists across 23 categories:



Outstanding Restaurant: Hell’s Backbone Grill & Farm (Boulder, UT)

Outstanding Bakery: Normal Ice Cream (Salt Lake City, UT)

Outstanding Hospitality: Manoli’s (Salt Lake City, UT)

Outstanding Bar: Post Office Place (Salt Lake City, UT)

Best Chef, Mountain Region: Paul Chamberlain and Logen Crew, SLC Eatery (Salt Lake City, UT)

Best Chef, Mountain Region: Andrew Fuller, Oquirrh (Salt Lake City, UT)

Best Chef, Mountain Region: Briar Handly, Handle (Park City, UT)

Best Chef, Mountain Region: Young-Ho Kang and Peter Kim, The Angry Korean (South Jordan, UT)

Best Chef, Mountain Region: Ali Sabbah, Mazza (Salt Lake City, UT)

The winners of the highly celebrated awards will be honored at a ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on Monday, June 5.

See the complete list of semifinalists here.