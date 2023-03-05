Walgreens will not sell a legal abortion pill in Utah following letter from attorney general

Walgreens says it will not start selling an abortion pill in 20 states, including Utah, after being warned of legal consequences if it did so.

Medicated abortion is, for now, legal in Utah up to 18 weeks. Walgreens’ decision to not dispense mifepristone, one of two pills used in medicated abortions, comes after Attorney General Sean Reyes joined 19 other state attorneys general in sending a letter threatening legal action if it dispensed the pills through the mail.

The drugstore chain confirmed to Politico that it has responded to all 20 officials assuring them that it will not sell abortion pills either by mail or at its storefronts in those states.

