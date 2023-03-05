© 2023 KPCW

Walgreens will not sell a legal abortion pill in Utah following letter from attorney general

KPCW | By Salt Lake Tribune
Published March 5, 2023 at 10:04 AM MST
walgreens trib.jpg
Michael Dwyer
/
AP
The entrance to a Walgreens is seen on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Walgreens said Thursday, March 2, 2023, that it will not start selling mifepristone, an abortion pill, in 20 states that had warned of legal consequences if it did that.

The decision announced Thursday comes after Attorney General Sean Reyes joined 19 other state attorneys general in threatening legal action against the drugstore chain.

Walgreens says it will not start selling an abortion pill in 20 states, including Utah, after being warned of legal consequences if it did so.

Medicated abortion is, for now, legal in Utah up to 18 weeks. Walgreens’ decision to not dispense mifepristone, one of two pills used in medicated abortions, comes after Attorney General Sean Reyes joined 19 other state attorneys general in sending a letter threatening legal action if it dispensed the pills through the mail.

The drugstore chain confirmed to Politico that it has responded to all 20 officials assuring them that it will not sell abortion pills either by mail or at its storefronts in those states.

To read more, visit the full version of this story on sltrib.com.

