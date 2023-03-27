Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will headline the Utah GOP convention in April

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will rally Utah Republicans next month as the keynote speaker for their 2023 state convention at Utah Valley University. Utah GOP officials are quick to quash any speculation the visit is part of his expected 2024 presidential campaign.

DeSantis, seen as a top rival to Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, has yet to enter the presidential race officially. Utah GOP Chair Carson Jorgensen is adamant the party did not invite him to speak because of his expected run for the White House.

“He has done an absolutely fantastic job of advancing the Republican Party and the conservative cause in Florida,” Jorgensen said Monday. “His policy has led to a massive shift in voter participation, and we are excited to hear about how this has been done.”

DeSantis is likely the highest-profile Republican to address the Utah GOP convention since Mitt Romney spoke to delegates in 2010 ahead of his 2012 presidential campaign. Sen. John McCain was the keynote speaker for the event in 2007 before he launched his 2008 run for the White House.

