Camping, recreation site openings in national forests delayed two weeks

Anyone thinking about a woodsy getaway that doesn’t involve snowshoes or backcountry skis sometime soon might want to have a plan B.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Forest Service announced most sites in and around the Wasatch Back will open at least two weeks late this year. That applies to campsites and day use areas managed by Utah Recreation Company in the Uinta Wasatch-Cache National Forest. The announcement also said existing reservations could be canceled.

The Forest Service attributed the situation to the record snowpack and said delays beyond two weeks are a possibility, depending on future weather and conditions due to snowmelt runoff.

Besides natural causes, the release also said operations such as tree removal and opening water systems could also prolong the camping season delay.

People whose reservations are canceled can expect to receive full refunds through email notifications.

More information is available at recreation.gov.

