Found a baby bird on the ground? Here’s what to do

It’s not unusual to find a baby bird on the ground this time of year. Some are blown out of nests during spring thunderstorms, others can get so excited waiting for their parents to bring them food that they fall from their perch.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Migratory Game Bird Coordinator Heather Talley says the most common baby birds people find are robins, which nest in trees, and swallows which build their mud nests in the eaves and on the sides of houses.

If you happen to find a baby bird on the ground, here’s what DWR says to do:

If it doesn’t have feathers, put it back in the nest. If you can’t find the nest, put the bird on a branch safely out of reach of cats and dogs. The baby will squawk and its parents will find it.

People don’t have to be concerned about leaving their scent on the bird. Talley says most birds don’t have a good sense of smell, so they won’t even know if their babies have been handled.

If the bird has feathers, DWR says to leave it alone. If the baby bird is hopping around, the bird isn’t a baby anymore, it’s a fledgling and it’s likely very close to taking its first flight.

Talley says this awkward “hopping” stage typically lasts two to five days and is part of the natural process a baby bird goes through before learning to fly. The parents are watching the baby bird and are still feeding it.

However, if you think the fledgling is in immediate danger, then move it carefully to a safer spot nearby but do not take it inside your home.

Finally, don’t feed the bird. Talley says while it’s fine for its parents to feed the baby bird, people shouldn’t attempt to give it food.

“You may think you’re helping them, but it usually does more harm than good,” Talley said.

Baby ducks can also be found alone this time of year. If you find a duckling on the ground that looks like it has been separated from its parents, the DWR says not move it or try to put it in water. Baby ducks should be left alone unless they are trapped in a storm drain or somewhere else dangerous like in a swimming pool.

If you do discover a duckling in a storm drain, the DWR suggests contacting the nearest DWR office to report it or contact your city officials.

Find more information on how to safely handle a baby bird encounter here.