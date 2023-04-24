Bed Bath & Bankrupt: Home goods retailer files for Chapter 11

The household goods giant Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy protection in U.S. District Court in New Jersey on Sunday

A statement at the top of the company’s website reads, “Thank you to all of our loyal customers. We have made the difficult decision to begin winding down our operations. Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY stores remain open to serve you.”

But not in Park City. A letter posted on the doors of Bed Bath & Beyond, located in the Redstone Center, has a much different message. An eviction notice dated March 27 notified the tenant it had three business days to pay past due common area maintenance (CAM) charges of $8,641.86 or vacate the premises. The store has been closed for weeks already.

According to AP News, the company announced last August it would close about 150 of its namesake stores and slash its workforce by 20% in an effort to avoid bankruptcy.

In the filing, the retailer said it anticipates closing all of its 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and 120 buybuy BABY stores by June 30th. In the meantime, the company is seeking a buyer for all or some of its businesses.

Local shoppers who still have one of those “20% off” blue and white coupons laying around have until Wednesday to redeem it online or at a store in the valley.

Summit County has not received any application for a new tenant in that spot. County staff said that contrary to some community chatter, Trader Joe’s has not applied to lease the space.