How to breeze through SLC airport during busy Memorial Day weekend

About 27,000 passengers are expected to fly out of the Salt Lake City airport on Friday, May 26. The same number of passengers are expected to arrive at SLC as well, according to Salt Lake City International Airport communications director Nancy Volmer. She said these numbers are consistent with Memorial Day numbers from 2022.

Passengers can make their experience easier by packing smart and allowing plenty of time to find parking, check luggage and go through security screening. The airport recommends arriving two hours prior to boarding for a domestic flight and three hours prior to departure for an international flight.

The airport shared these reminders for passengers to help ease the journey from curb to gate:



Prepare by packing smart. Travelers should be aware of the contents of their carry-on bags prior to leaving home to ensure the bags do not contain prohibited items, which can slow down the screening process. Text travel questions to AskTSA (275-872).



Reserve parking in advance for the parking garage or long-term/economy parking here.



Follow the rules for traveling with liquids. Gels, liquids and aerosols are limited to 3.4 ounces or less in carry-on luggage. (The general definition for this rule is if it can spill, spray, pump or pour, then it is subject to the liquids restriction rule and best to pack in checked luggage.)



Check-in on the airline’s website or app prior to leaving for the airport.



Check the airline’s website or app to see if the flight is on time or if weather at a connecting city or final destination is causing delays.



Download The SLC International phone app or check here to become familiar with the layout of the airport with an interactive map.



Arrange for a wheelchair in advance through the airline or by calling (801) 744-4292.

For drivers picking up passengers, SLC recommends checking incoming flight statuses before heading to the airport. Drivers are asked to remain in the airport’s Park and Wait lot until passengers are curbside and ready to be picked up.