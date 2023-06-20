© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
State & Regional

Fatal semitruck rollover closes Parleys Canyon for hours

KPCW | By Renai Bodley Miller
Published June 20, 2023 at 6:58 AM MDT
The fatal semitruck crash happened near Lambs Canyon.
Mountain Mike Transportation, Park City, Utah
/
Traffic was backed up for hours in the westbound lanes of Parleys Canyon Monday night after a fatal semitruck crash near Lambs Canyon.

Utah Highway Patrol is investigating what made the driver lose control and hit the cement barrrier.

Interstate 80 in Parleys Canyon is open Tuesday morning after a fatal crash shut down the highway for several hours overnight.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Cameron Roden, a semitruck was travelling westbound in the downhill lanes near Lambs Canyon when it swerved to the left and hit the cement barrier.

The impact overturned the truck, and it slid to the right, blocking all the lanes of the road.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Traffic was diverted off the highway at exit ramp 137 at Lambs Canyon, and sent back up the canyon in the eastbound lanes.

Roden says no other vehicles were involved. The driver of the semi did not survive the crash. Investigators are trying to determine what made the driver lose control. Road conditions were apparently not a factor.

Traffic was backed up for hours after the crash. The scene was cleared in time for Tuesday morning traffic.

State & Regional
Renai Bodley Miller
KPCW General Manager
