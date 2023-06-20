Salt Lake City International Airport announces new phase 3 concessions

The new food and beverage providers include: Bambuza Vietnam Kitchen; Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers; Maggiano’s Little Italy; Sunday’s Best; The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; and Thirst.

The new stores include: Cotopaxi; iStore Express; Relay; Travel Right; The Canyon; and Weller Book Works.

Salt Lake City International Airport

“The new airport has received national accolades for our concessions program,” said Bill Wyatt, executive director, Salt Lake City Department of Airports. “These unique restaurants and shops are expected to garner five-star reviews as well.”

When selecting the concessions for the New SLC Phase 3, airport officials said they looked for a mix of local, regional and national brands, while taking into consideration pricing, hours of operation and service standards.

Requirements for the six food and beverage locations included three full-service restaurants with alcohol service, a local/national fast-food or gourmet/specialty burger brand, a quick-serve restaurant and a dedicated full-service coffee concept. For the six specialty retail/news and gift locations, as well as the food and beverage options, street pricing is also a requirement.

The New SLC Phase 3 encompasses a nine-gate extension of Concourse B to the east. The first five gates will open in fall 2024, followed by four gates in fall 2025.

Find renderings of phase 3 concession concepts here.

Many of the businesses selected for Phase 3 are ACDBE-certified (Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise).