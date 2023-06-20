© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
State & Regional

Salt Lake City International Airport announces new phase 3 concessions

KPCW | By Ashton Edwards
Published June 20, 2023 at 1:15 PM MDT
Phase 3 progress at the Salt Lake City International Airport as of
Richard Bart Green
/
Don Green Photography
Phase 3 progress at the Salt Lake City International Airport as of June 2023.

The Salt Lake City International Airport has announced 12 additional restaurants and retail shops planned for phase 3, slated to open in fall 2024.

The new food and beverage providers include: Bambuza Vietnam Kitchen; Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers; Maggiano’s Little Italy; Sunday’s Best; The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; and Thirst.

The new stores include: Cotopaxi; iStore Express; Relay; Travel Right; The Canyon; and Weller Book Works.

Salt Lake City International Airport

“The new airport has received national accolades for our concessions program,” said Bill Wyatt, executive director, Salt Lake City Department of Airports. “These unique restaurants and shops are expected to garner five-star reviews as well.”

When selecting the concessions for the New SLC Phase 3, airport officials said they looked for a mix of local, regional and national brands, while taking into consideration pricing, hours of operation and service standards.

Requirements for the six food and beverage locations included three full-service restaurants with alcohol service, a local/national fast-food or gourmet/specialty burger brand, a quick-serve restaurant and a dedicated full-service coffee concept. For the six specialty retail/news and gift locations, as well as the food and beverage options, street pricing is also a requirement.

The New SLC Phase 3 encompasses a nine-gate extension of Concourse B to the east. The first five gates will open in fall 2024, followed by four gates in fall 2025.

Find renderings of phase 3 concession concepts here.

Many of the businesses selected for Phase 3 are ACDBE-certified (Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise).

State & Regional
Ashton Edwards
KPCW Director of Digital Media
See stories by Ashton Edwards