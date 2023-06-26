Commemorative flyover covers Summit, Wasatch counties Tuesday

The flight path of the U.S. Air Force and Utah Air National Guard commemorative flyover June 27 begins in Logan, then moves over the Salt Lake Valley on its way to St. George, and circles back over Strawberry Reservoir, Heber City and Park City a little after noon.

Air Force Public Affairs Operations Chief Anthony Pham said one KC-135 and two F-35 planes will fly over Deer Creek Reservoir just before they reach Heber City.

He didn’t have specific suggestions for viewing areas but said the path is similar to past flyovers.

“It's going to be really low,” Pham said. “I believe it's going to be under the 2,000-feet mark. If you are in a very open spot, then you should be able to see it, regardless of how far away.”

It’s a celebration of 100 years of air refueling. The Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Air Refueling Wing hails the technique for the benefits in “speed, range, lethality, flexibility and versatility” it provides for air combat.

The flyover will reach Strawberry Reservoir at 12:02 p.m., Heber City at 12:07 p.m. and Park City at 12:09 p.m. However, Sgt. Nicholas Perez said times could vary by as much as five minutes.

More information about the 151st Air Refueling Wing is available here.

Flyover schedule for Tuesday, June 27:

9:40 a.m. - Utah State University

9:50 a.m. - Lagoon

9:56 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. - Utah State Capitol Building

10:03 a.m. - Brigham Young University

10:03 a.m. - Utah Valley University

10:55 a.m. - Cedar City Airport

11:04 a.m. - Utah Tech

11:43 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. - I-70/I-89 corridor

12:02 p.m. - Strawberry Reservoir

12:07 p.m. - Heber City

12:09 p.m. - Park City

