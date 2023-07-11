Division of Wildlife Resources advises Utahns on bat safety this summer

Utah is home to at least 18 bat species found throughout the state wherever there is food, water and shelter.

The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources said encounters with bats in the west spike in August and September as the migratory species move around the state, possibly taking up residence in your attic.

Because bats are a protected wildlife species, the DWR said it is illegal to kill them.

If you suspect a colony of bats in your attic or home, the DWR recommends contacting a local, permitted wildlife nuisance control company for help.

Bat experts advise against handling bats because they can carry rabies.

To remove a bat, the DWR advises opening a door or window, turning off inside lights and turning on outdoor lights. Then leave the room and allow the bat to get out on its own.

To prevent bat issues in homes, the DWR said inspecting for gaps and openings is key. Then seal any cracks and holes after the bats have left their roost in August so they do not get trapped in homes and attics.

More information on bats is available at kpcw.org.