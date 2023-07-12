© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
State & Regional

UDOT selects gondola, enhanced bus service to improve Little Cottonwood Canyon traffic issues

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published July 12, 2023 at 12:07 PM MDT
Utah Department of Transportation
The gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon is expected to cost around $550 million, according to the documents UDOT released July 12, 2023.

The Utah Department of Transportation has chosen a gondola and public transit for the strategy to mitigate ski traffic to Snowbird and Alta in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

While construction is still years away and depends on state funding, state government intends to build a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

The proposal was one of five ways to improve traffic congestion on state Route 210 in the canyon. Hours-long delays on the road to the resorts and other popular areas for winter sports in the canyon were common in recent years, especially last winter, when powder days were common amid record-breaking snowfall.

The plan involves three phases, and the gondola is in the third phase. Phase 1 focuses on improving transit with traffic restrictions and is expected to take until the fall of 2025 to implement. Those restrictions could include banning parking on the sides of the canyon road and new $20 to $30 tolls drivers would pay during peak hours.

Phase 2 includes plans to widen Wasatch Boulevard outside of Little Cottonwood Canyon.

The gondola and a 2,500-space parking and transit hub are included in phase 3.

UDOT didn’t include estimated timelines for phases 2 and 3.

Recognizing that safety, mobility and reliability are issues on S.R. 210 today, UDOT will implement the selected alternative in phases, starting with components of the Enhanced Bus Service Alternative.
Utah Department of Transportation
Recognizing that safety, mobility and reliability are issues on S.R. 210 today, UDOT will implement the selected alternative in phases, starting with components of the Enhanced Bus Service Alternative.

The gondola is expected to cost around $550 million, according to the documents UDOT released Wednesday.
A release from UDOT states funding for studies has been secured, but not for many of the projects included in the plans, like the eventual gondola and transit hub.

The study has been underway for years, and UDOT says it received roughly 50,000 public comments.

Advocates for the gondola, including UDOT and some ski resorts, say it’s the best option because it will carry about 35 passengers every 2 minutes, regardless of road conditions.

Critics say it’s an unnecessary burden on taxpayers, many of whom will never use the gondola. Others say the structure would detract from the beauty of the canyon and harm ecosystems.

State & Regional
Ben Lasseter
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Ben Lasseter