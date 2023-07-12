UDOT selects gondola, enhanced bus service to improve Little Cottonwood Canyon traffic issues

While construction is still years away and depends on state funding, state government intends to build a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

The proposal was one of five ways to improve traffic congestion on state Route 210 in the canyon. Hours-long delays on the road to the resorts and other popular areas for winter sports in the canyon were common in recent years, especially last winter, when powder days were common amid record-breaking snowfall.

The plan involves three phases, and the gondola is in the third phase. Phase 1 focuses on improving transit with traffic restrictions and is expected to take until the fall of 2025 to implement. Those restrictions could include banning parking on the sides of the canyon road and new $20 to $30 tolls drivers would pay during peak hours.

Phase 2 includes plans to widen Wasatch Boulevard outside of Little Cottonwood Canyon.

The gondola and a 2,500-space parking and transit hub are included in phase 3.

UDOT didn’t include estimated timelines for phases 2 and 3.

Utah Department of Transportation Recognizing that safety, mobility and reliability are issues on S.R. 210 today, UDOT will implement the selected alternative in phases, starting with components of the Enhanced Bus Service Alternative.

The gondola is expected to cost around $550 million, according to the documents UDOT released Wednesday.

A release from UDOT states funding for studies has been secured, but not for many of the projects included in the plans, like the eventual gondola and transit hub.

The study has been underway for years, and UDOT says it received roughly 50,000 public comments.

Advocates for the gondola, including UDOT and some ski resorts, say it’s the best option because it will carry about 35 passengers every 2 minutes, regardless of road conditions.

Critics say it’s an unnecessary burden on taxpayers, many of whom will never use the gondola. Others say the structure would detract from the beauty of the canyon and harm ecosystems.