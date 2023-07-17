Utah Red Cross warns pet owners about heat stroke

Extreme heat is as dangerous for pets as it is for people.

As temperatures rise around the state, the American Red Cross reminds people pets are more vulnerable to heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses.

Jeramiah Lafranca, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Utah Greater Salt Lake Chapter wants to inform pet owners about the signs of heat distress.

Heatstroke is a common problem for pets when playing outside or going for a walk. Lafranca said, “A good rule of thumb is if it feels too hot outside for you to engage in strenuous activity, then your pets are most likely feeling the heat even more intensely.”

He said signs your pet is overheating include frantic panting, producing excess saliva, bright red gums, tongue, or whites of the eyes, trouble breathing or if they are unable to stand up.

The American Veterinary Medicine Association suggests limiting pet exercise on hot days, opting for walks in the early morning or evening, having pets walk on grass to avoid burning paws and ensuring access to shade and plenty of water.

The AVMA also reminds owners to never leave animals in a hot car. It estimates hundreds of pets die each year left inside cars, even for a few minutes.