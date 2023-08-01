© 2023 KPCW

State & Regional

Utah's Overstock brings Bed Bath & Beyond back online

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 1, 2023 at 5:19 PM MDT
A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is displayed in 2012, in Mountain View, Calif. Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond.
Paul Sakuma
/
AP
On Aug. 1, Overstock.com officially became BedBathandBeyond.com, redirecting customers online.

Utah-based Overstock.com has officially merged with Bed Bath & Beyond.

Overstock acquired Bed Bath & Beyond’s intellectual property for $21.5 million at the end of June 2023.

This acquisition comes after the chain declared bankruptcy and closed brick and mortar stores.

On Aug. 1, Overstock.com officially became BedBathandBeyond.com, redirecting customers online.

As part of the rebrand, the company said it wants to give shoppers access to more items including millions of home furnishing products.

To celebrate, it is offering 25% discounts through the new Bed Bath & Beyond mobile app.

Members of either loyalty program can still redeem rewards through the new website.

The company has not made an official announcement on a corporate name.

State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver