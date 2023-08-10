Military members get into state parks for free Saturday

“We owe a lot to these individuals, and it is important to recognize their service,” Utah State Parks Director Jeff Rasmussen said. “Setting aside this day to honor those currently serving and those who have previously served is something Utah State Parks is both happy and proud to do. Their sacrifices have given us the freedoms and safety that we enjoy.”

Some parks with additional activities for the celebration include military displays and reenactments at Camp Floyd State Park Museum; a flag ceremony at Fremont Indian State Park; and a free breakfast for military veterans and family at Yuba State Park.

There are six state parks in Summit and Wasatch counties: Jordanelle, Echo, Rockport, East Canyon, Deer Creek, and Wasatch Mountain.

Utah State Parks offers a Veterans with Disabilities Honor Pass. It’s intended for Utah resident veterans who were honorably discharged from the military and have a service-related disability. To qualify, veterans need to provide a summary of benefits letter issued by the Department of Veterans and Military Affairs.

More information on Military Appreciation Day and the Veterans with Disabilities pass can be found here.