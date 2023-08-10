© 2023 KPCW

State & Regional

Military members get into state parks for free Saturday

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published August 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM MDT
The new dock at Echo State Park in Summit County.
Echo State Park
The new dock at Echo State Park in Summit County.

All Utah state parks will offer free entry Saturday to active military, veterans, and their families in the same vehicle.

“We owe a lot to these individuals, and it is important to recognize their service,” Utah State Parks Director Jeff Rasmussen said. “Setting aside this day to honor those currently serving and those who have previously served is something Utah State Parks is both happy and proud to do. Their sacrifices have given us the freedoms and safety that we enjoy.”

Some parks with additional activities for the celebration include military displays and reenactments at Camp Floyd State Park Museum; a flag ceremony at Fremont Indian State Park; and a free breakfast for military veterans and family at Yuba State Park.

There are six state parks in Summit and Wasatch counties: Jordanelle, Echo, Rockport, East Canyon, Deer Creek, and Wasatch Mountain.

Utah State Parks offers a Veterans with Disabilities Honor Pass. It’s intended for Utah resident veterans who were honorably discharged from the military and have a service-related disability. To qualify, veterans need to provide a summary of benefits letter issued by the Department of Veterans and Military Affairs.

More information on Military Appreciation Day and the Veterans with Disabilities pass can be found here.

State & Regional Utah State Parks
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta