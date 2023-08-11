Utah big game hunting season starts next week

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said the deer population is down and elk numbers are up for the fall hunting season.

For the fifth year, the DWR has lowered the number of hunting permits to manage buck to doe ratios.

The record-breaking winter took a toll on the deer populations in Cache, Weber, Summit and Morgan counties, leaving fewer deer for hunters.

DWR Once in a Lifetime Coordinator Rusty Robinson said many variables can negatively impact deer populations.

“The most important factors that drive deer population numbers are the survival rates of doe deer, fawn production and fawn survival after the winter.”

Elk, on the other hand, thrived during the severe winter conditions and the population numbers are up.

The first big game hunts of Utah’s fall season begin Saturday, Aug. 19.

General-season any-bull elk hunt is split into two seasons this year. Early season starts Oct. 7 to Oct. 13 and late season is Oct. 14 to Oct. 20.

The general-season buck deer hunt (with any legal weapon) runs from Oct. 21 to Oct. 29, and the general-season muzzleloader elk hunt will be Nov. 1 to Nov. 9.

More dates for elk and deer hunts can be found on the DWR website .