Deer Creek Reservoir warns of algae, boat decontamination issues ahead of Labor Day

Victoria / Adobe Stock [FILE] Boaters drive through Deer Creek Reservoir.

The lake at Deer Creek State Park is under a “danger” advisory for harmful algae, the highest warning level. Just south of Henefer, East Canyon Reservoir is under a “warning” advisory for algae as well, according to the Utah Division of Environmental Quality.

Besides Deer Creek, all the reservoirs in Summit and Wasatch counties reported safe algae levels as of Tuesday.

Statewide health guidelines say the algal blooms are dangerous because they produce toxins that can make people and animals sick.

When it comes to algae found in local reservoirs, skin contact alone can be harmful. The Department of Environmental Quality instructs people and pets to avoid water appearing to have algal blooms. The DEQ says boats should steer clear too because you can inhale the toxins when they become airborne.

When ingested, the toxins can damage the kidneys, liver and brain. Lighter symptoms include irritation of the eyes, nose, skin, throat and respiratory system.

If someone does come in contact with the algae, health officials say rinse off with clean water as soon as possible and contact the Utah Poison Control Center at (800) 222-1222.

Also at Deer Creek Reservoir, the boat decontamination station that prevents spreading “the STD of the sea,” quagga mussels — is closed through Thursday. Utah State Parks spokesperson Devan Chavez said it will reopen to boaters Friday, in time for the holiday weekend.

Until it reopens, Deer Creek boaters must first visit another decontamination station like the one at Jordanelle State Park or the new decontamination dip tank at Utah Lake.