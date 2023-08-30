© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
State & Regional

Deer Creek Reservoir warns of algae, boat decontamination issues ahead of Labor Day

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published August 30, 2023 at 5:06 PM MDT
[FILE] An algal bloom sits on the surface of a body of water. The file photograph was not taken at Deer Creek Reservoir and is featured to show how algae appears in a lake.
Trixcis
/
Adobe Stock
An algal bloom sits on the surface of a body of water. The file photograph was not taken at Deer Creek Reservoir and is featured to show how algae appears in a lake.

State health officials are warning recreators about issues at two local recreation spots ahead of Labor Day weekend.

FILE: Boaters drive through Deer Creek Reservoir in summer.
Victoria
/
Adobe Stock
[FILE] Boaters drive through Deer Creek Reservoir.

The lake at Deer Creek State Park is under a “danger” advisory for harmful algae, the highest warning level. Just south of Henefer, East Canyon Reservoir is under a “warning” advisory for algae as well, according to the Utah Division of Environmental Quality.

Besides Deer Creek, all the reservoirs in Summit and Wasatch counties reported safe algae levels as of Tuesday.

Statewide health guidelines say the algal blooms are dangerous because they produce toxins that can make people and animals sick.

When it comes to algae found in local reservoirs, skin contact alone can be harmful. The Department of Environmental Quality instructs people and pets to avoid water appearing to have algal blooms. The DEQ says boats should steer clear too because you can inhale the toxins when they become airborne.

When ingested, the toxins can damage the kidneys, liver and brain. Lighter symptoms include irritation of the eyes, nose, skin, throat and respiratory system.

If someone does come in contact with the algae, health officials say rinse off with clean water as soon as possible and contact the Utah Poison Control Center at (800) 222-1222.

Also at Deer Creek Reservoir, the boat decontamination station that prevents spreading “the STD of the sea,” quagga mussels — is closed through Thursday. Utah State Parks spokesperson Devan Chavez said it will reopen to boaters Friday, in time for the holiday weekend.

Until it reopens, Deer Creek boaters must first visit another decontamination station like the one at Jordanelle State Park or the new decontamination dip tank at Utah Lake.

State & Regional
Ben Lasseter
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Ben Lasseter