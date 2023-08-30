UDOT launches improved traffic website and mobile app

UDOT’s newly improved traffic website and app have just rolled out to the public. The updates give users easier access to real-time traffic conditions, construction information, weather and other travel-related information.

Users can also expect an improved interface with several customization options. The free site allows users to set up a personalized account but it is not required.

The account allows users to customize map interfaces and save preferred routes, traffic camera viewing options and map views.

Drivers can also choose to receive incident alerts along specified routes through email, a text or both.

Other new features include transit and bike information, active incident alerts, road construction information and ADA text reports for incidents.

The app is now equipped with Drive Mode to read alert messages aloud as you drive.

Many features from the old website are still available including snow plow tracking and bike routes.

Existing app users will need to update the app to see the new features.

Visit UDOT's updated website here.