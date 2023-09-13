Utah DWR donates wild game meat from poached, euthanized animals

To prevent poached and euthanized wild game from going to waste, the DWR donates the unprocessed meat to people who want it.

How do you get it? The DWR said anyone interested can sign up online to get on the list.

The donated animals are field dressed, meaning only the entrails are removed. The animal will need to be processed when received.

This year, conservation officers have discovered 173 illegally killed animals from Aug. 1 to Sept. 11. This includes big game animals, fish and furbearer species like racoons and beavers. Most of the animals illegally taken are fish, however there were also 15 big game animals illegally killed in the past six weeks.

During that time, conservation officers received 123 tips through various reporting tools . If you see someone potentially poaching, the DWR warns not to confront the individual but to get the person’s license plate number and report the information to the DWR.