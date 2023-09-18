Utah DWR warns of common hunting, fishing violations to avoid during season

In Utah, a hunter education class or Utah’s Trial Hunting Program is required to get a hunting license. Once licensed, DWR officers remind people to carefully check permits to know which season, species and unit are allowed.

DWR Capt. Chad Bettridge said not reading the permit is one of the biggest mistakes they see in the field.

Talking about hunters he said, “They often wait to look at their permit until after they have harvested an animal and then finally discover that they hunted in the wrong unit or season, or sometimes for the wrong species entirely.”

The same thing goes for fishing licenses. Anglers should confirm fishing licenses are current and understand permitted species, bait and daily limits for each waterbody.

Another common violation DWR conservation officers see is trespassing on private property. Written permission from the landowner is required to hunt on private land. Hunting is also illegal on tribal lands.

Hunting and fishing violations can result in fines and suspensions from one to seven years.