© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson resigns to pursue Senate run

KPCW | By Salt Lake Tribune
Published September 19, 2023 at 2:26 PM MDT
Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson speaks during an interview Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Farmington, Utah. Wilson is the first Republican to publicly announce he's considering vying for Mitt Romney's seat in next year's Senate race.
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson speaks during an interview Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Farmington, Utah. Wilson is the first Republican to publicly announce he's considering vying for Mitt Romney's seat in next year's Senate race.

Brad Wilson, Utah’s House Speaker, has announced he is stepping down.

Wilson made the announcement Monday just days after Sen. Mitt Romney announced he will not seek reelection next year.

He is expected to run for Romney’s seat in the U.S. Senate.

“Serving in the House and as Speaker has been the honor, privilege, and opportunity of a lifetime,” he said in a statement.

He said he’s resigning because he doesn’t want to simultaneously serve as speaker and run his campaign, stating that it is “in the best interest of the Legislature and the people of Utah to have a full-time speaker of the house.”

Wilson has been a member of the Utah legislature since 2010. He will continue to serve as Speaker until Nov. 15.

In March, he presided over the ruling on an amendment that would have ended local control over vacation home companies and also allowed an Old Town homeowner to expand their home in violation of local building codes. Park City took notice of his now-famous reaction.

Wilson’s resignation was expected, given Romney’s decision not to seek another term.

Wilson filed to enter the Senate race in April, and is expected to formally launch his campaign at an event Sept. 27 in Draper.

See the complete story from the Salt Lake Tribune here.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state. 

State & Regional
Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by Salt Lake Tribune