Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson resigns to pursue Senate run

Wilson made the announcement Monday just days after Sen. Mitt Romney announced he will not seek reelection next year.

He is expected to run for Romney’s seat in the U.S. Senate.

“Serving in the House and as Speaker has been the honor, privilege, and opportunity of a lifetime,” he said in a statement.

He said he’s resigning because he doesn’t want to simultaneously serve as speaker and run his campaign, stating that it is “in the best interest of the Legislature and the people of Utah to have a full-time speaker of the house.”

Wilson has been a member of the Utah legislature since 2010. He will continue to serve as Speaker until Nov. 15.

In March, he presided over the ruling on an amendment that would have ended local control over vacation home companies and also allowed an Old Town homeowner to expand their home in violation of local building codes. Park City took notice of his now-famous reaction.

Wilson’s resignation was expected, given Romney’s decision not to seek another term.

Wilson filed to enter the Senate race in April, and is expected to formally launch his campaign at an event Sept. 27 in Draper.

