DWR reminds hunters to screen deer for chronic wasting disease

Sydney Weaver
Published September 27, 2023
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is reminding hunters to test harvested deer for chronic wasting disease this season.

The DWR has checkpoints on all hunting units in the state to test deer populations for chronic wasting disease, at no cost to hunters.

The disease has been found in nearly 160 mule deer and four elk in Utah since it was discovered near Vernal in 2002. It has been found in six hunting units including some in central and northeastern counties.

If a deer tests positive for the disease, the DWR will replace your hunting tag, for the same unit, for free next year when handing in the animal for incineration.

The Centers for Disease Control say the risk of humans getting sick is low and recommend against eating meat from infected animals.

CWD is caused by a protein similar to that of “mad cow disease.”

Northern Utah has four check stations including Mountain Dell reservoir, open from Oct. 23-27, and west of Kamas on Highway 248, open from Oct. 21-23.

A full list of the check stations and hours is available on the Division of Wildlife Resources website.

Sydney Weaver
