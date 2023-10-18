© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah governor says future Olympics could bring transportation improvements, trains

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published October 18, 2023 at 3:51 PM MDT
Federal funding ahead of the 2002 Olympics contributed to the construction of the TRAX light rail system in Salt Lake City.
Eric Pancer
Federal funding ahead of the 2002 Olympics contributed to the construction of the TRAX light rail system in Salt Lake City.

As Utah awaits a decision about hosting a future Olympics, Gov. Spencer Cox said another Winter Games could help the growing state with major transportation initiatives.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said a Winter Olympics in 2030 or 2034 could bring with it some big infrastructure improvements Wednesday.

“If you think back to 2002, some of the changes that were made, transportation I think is a big one,” Cox said. “There was a big push to do some major transportation projects that needed to be done.”

Ahead of the 2002 Olympics, the federal government gave the Utah Transit Authority $241 million to build what is now the TRAX light rail system in Salt Lake City.

The Park City area also saw its fair share of projects thanks to state funding. The flyover ramp connecting U.S. 40 and Interstate 80 was constructed. State routes 224 and 248 were repaved in addition to new bus shelters and pedestrian walkways.

The governor said if Utah is awarded a future Olympics, the next decade could bring a lot of change.

“I truly believe that this next 10 years, this will be Utah’s decade,” Cox said. “As we lead up to the Olympics, hopefully we have a Major League Baseball team that gets announced during that time frame… I think that mass transit projects, we did a lot of those and of course we’re paying off and being responsible as we should, but I think there’s an opportunity for us to expand some of the mass transit, some of those last mile projects that need to be done.”

Cox said he’d specifically like to see more trails and trains.

“I’m really excited to see what that multimodal transportation looks like in our state,” the governor said. “The walking paths, running paths, bike paths… [Senate] President [Stuart] Adams and I, we love trains. So we’re really big on more train transportation here in our country and in our state.” 

The International Olympic Committee will announce the hosts of the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games together next summer. Utah’s organizing committee has consistently said it prefers the 2034 date, but remains open to hosting in 2030. Utah is the only bid for the 2034 Games.

Tags
State & Regional Spencer Cox
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta