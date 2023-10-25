Bridal Veil Falls walkway closed for up to a month

A popular view spot below Bridal Veil Falls, known for its cascades from tall cliffs in Provo Canyon, is still damaged after an avalanche in January 2023.

The multi-phase cleanup will next rebuild the pond at the base of the waterfall.

That’s why Utah Water Conservancy District project manager Brad Perkins said crews closed the walkway this week.

“Most of what we're doing and going to be doing right now is cleaning out the pond area that got filled with all sorts of gravel and sediment that came down with the avalanche,” Perkins said.

Central Utah Water Conservancy District A graphic released by the project team shows where the closure is located and how people can detour around it.

A short stretch of the path directly underneath the waterfall at the head of the Provo River Parkway is closed. Perkins said people can still use the rest of the trail, a paved hiking and biking route through Provo Canyon and Provo to Utah Lake.

“You can go across those bridges and down the Old Canyon Road and detour that way,” Perkins said. “So, you can actually see the falls from the Old Canyon Road, or an even better spot is the view area up above, coming off of the highway.”

Credit Brad Perkins Earlier this summer, an ice berm remained at the base of Bridal Veil Falls, where an avalanche fell months prior in January.

The spot was also closed in late June, when Utah County crews cleared large debris left over from the avalanche five months prior.

Perkins said an ice berm kept some of the debris buried through mid-summer.

“There's a small window of time when you can actually do work there without being up against the weather concerns in the canyon,” he said.

The walkway will remain closed until sometime in mid-November.

