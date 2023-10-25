Snow comes to Park City

A cold front shows snow will accumulate in Park City, as well as the Heber Valley and Wasatch Front.

Park City temperatures may only reach the upper 30s but National Weather Service senior meteorologist Monica Traphagen said residents should still be able to drive in town.

“We're certainly going to see some travel difficulties in our higher-elevation routes and our mountain routes,” she said. “Getting down to the roads in Park City, we're primarily expecting accumulation on the grassy surfaces but can't rule out some slush on the roads. If the snow falls at a high enough rate, then you'll start to see some accumulations, even if those road temperatures are on the high side.”

Traphagen said to expect 1 to 3 inches to accumulate at elevations as low as 5,500 feet, including the Heber Valley. The Salt Lake valley could see snow as well.

She advised people to avoid seasonal roads that haven’t yet closed for the winter.

She said the precipitation will pass through Thursday for a sunny but chilly Friday.

“It should be a pretty quick hitter, you know, things starting [Thursday] morning, lasting into the afternoon, tapering off Thursday evening, and then a return to drier weather for Friday,” Traphagen said.

Over the weekend, snow is back in the forecast Saturday, but less than a half inch of accumulation is predicted.