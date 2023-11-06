Forest Service Christmas tree permits available Nov. 9

The U.S. Forest Service sells Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest Christmas tree permits for $20 a piece. It will get you access to one of four ranger districts within the forest: Heber-Kamas, Evanston-Mountain View, the Stansbury Mountains or Logan.

It comes with a few restrictions to keep in mind.

U.S. Forest Service Where to cut trees near Mirror Lake Highway

U.S. Forest Service Where to cut trees near state Route 35

Trees within 200 feet of lakes, streams, roads, campgrounds, picnic areas, administrative sites or summer home areas are off-limits.

U.S. Forest Service Where to cut trees near Strawberry Reservoir

The Heber-Kamas Ranger District only allows subalpine fir trees, 20 feet or shorter, to be cut. Remember to take the whole tree, leaving a stump of no more than 6 inches.

“Subalpine fir needles are soft and blunt, unlike spruce needles which are stiff and sharp,” the Forest Service says. “Grab a branch gently with your bare hand. If the needles jab you, it is probably a spruce.”

You can also roll a needle between your thumb and index finger. Spruce needles roll easily, but fir needles are flat and harder to roll.

Click here for more tips on how to identify subalpine firs.

The U.S. Forest Service says thousands of people find their Christmas trees on public lands each year.

This year, Christmas tree permits go on sale Thursday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. Click here to purchase one and to learn more.