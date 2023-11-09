Wasatch Back marks Veterans Day with free events

Utah National Guard:

The Utah National Guard will host its annual Veterans Day Concert Friday, Nov. 10, at the Tabernacle on Temple Square. This year’s concert will commemorate the veterans of the Vietnam War with performances by the Utah National Guard’s 23rd Army Band and the Granite School District high school choir. The event is free to the public.

National Parks:

Saturday, Nov. 11, National Parks invite all visitors to remember our veterans by visiting any National Park for free. U.S. military members and veterans are also eligible for a free annual National Park Pass throughout the year.

Utah State Parks:

Utah State Parks offer a Veterans with Disabilities Honor Pass which grants access to all state parks except This is The Place Heritage Park. Check with each state park for daily hours and additional offerings.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources:

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says veterans and active-duty military can shoot for free at its rifle, handgun and archery ranges. It also offers a discount on rounds Nov. 8-12. Its facilities are closed on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Utah Hogle Zoo:

At Utah’s Hogle Zoo veterans, active service members and their families get free general admission Saturday, Nov. 11. Tickets are available at the ticket window with a valid military ID.

Ski Resorts:

Solitude Mountain Resort will open for skiing Friday, Nov. 10. Free lift tickets are available to all active duty, reserve, retired, and veteran military personnel Saturday, Nov. 11. Lifts run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort and Wasatch Adaptive Sports will honor veterans, active military, and their families at the 11th annual Highly Decorated event on Dec. 9. The event includes complimentary half-day ski tickets and a ceremony honoring military service on the plaza deck at the end of the day.

Summit County Government Offices:

Nov. 10 – Closed

Wasatch County Government Offices:

Nov. 10 – Closed

Heber City Government Offices:

Nov. 9 – Closed

Nov. 10 – Closed

Summit County Library:

Nov. 10 – Closed

Nov. 11 – Closed

Wasatch County Library:

Nov. 11 - Closed

Utah State Liquor Stores:

Nov. 11 - Closed

U.S. Postal Service:

Nov. 11 – No mail delivery and post offices closed