Intermountain Park City Hospital breaks ground on cancer center, ER expansions

The hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, marking the start of construction. Surrounded by colorful balloons, hospital leaders in hard hats symbolically turned dirt imprinted with the Intermountain Health logo to signify the launch of the project.

Park City Hospital President Lori Weston said the existing cancer center will more than double in size, from 5,000 to 10,800 square feet. A new oncology clinic is included in the plans and will increase the number of infusion suites from four to 18.

The center will also serve up to 1,500 patients each year, or about 90% of all Wasatch Back cancer cases.

“We will be expanding services for radiation treatment. We'll have radiation oncologists and medical oncologists holding clinics here on site,” Weston said. “The surgeries that we will provide are for breast cancer, breast reconstruction, prostate cancer, Mohs surgery and others as needed.”

Weston said the Park City Hospital serves patients from the Wasatch Back and beyond, including Evanston, Coalville and the Uinta Basin. But patients who have cancer often must travel to Salt Lake City to get treatment.

“Having these services here will allow patients to stay closer to home and get that high-quality specialty treatment that they're having to travel for now,” she said.

The hospital is also upgrading its emergency department. The department will be expanded by nearly 9,000 sq. ft. It will include four new trauma bays and an imaging suite with state-of-the-art equipment. New operating rooms and another two surgical rooms dedicated for gastrointestinal procedures will also be added.

Weston said the cancer center is expected to open in the second quarter of 2026. The ER and surgery services are expected to open in early 2027.