Council candidate John Kenworthy seeks to improve Park City’s trajectory

John Kenworthy has served on the Park City Planning Commission and previously chaired the city’s Historic Preservation Board.

As planning commissioner, Kenworthy said he helped coalesce the commission to create over 200 affordable housing units at the Studio Crossing development under construction next to the Utah Film Studio. He called the Quinns Junction project a win for the community and the developer.

On the preservation board, Kenworthy said he united members to protect “the magic that is Main Street” and worked on the transformations of the library and Park Avenue.

“I’m going to do all I can to make this town successful and to prepare it for success, which has a lot to do with planning and vision,” Kenworthy told KPCW.

In the private sector, he developed River’s Edge Resort and Campground in Heber, which has housed thousands of seasonal workers over the years.

Kenworthy opened the Irish pub Flanagan’s on Main in Park City in 2008. He also served as president of the Historic Park City Alliance, a group that advocates for Old Town small businesses.

He announced his candidacy in a press release, saying he was running to “help get our city back on track.”

“From childcare to seniors, from affordable housing to transit as well as everything in between, our city needs problem solvers who are committed to getting things done,” Kenworthy’s press release said. “If elected, I pledge to protect our historic Old Town, expanding its vibrancy by creating better ingress and egress, as well as having the ability to turn on a car lite option for our peak and festival seasons.”

Kenworthy supports offering bus rapid transit on both state Routes 224 and 248, the two arterial roads that funnel traffic in and out Park City.

“It’s critically important that we work from within the city right now, the regional relationships are there and they’re going to come at their own pace,” he said. “What we control is inside of our city and we have to take advantage of that right now.”

Kenworthy was the eighth resident to enter the race for the two open seats on the Park City Council.

An Aug. 12 primary will determine which four candidates will be on the ballot for the Nov. 4 municipal election.

A primary will not be necessary in the mayor’s race, as there are only two candidates.