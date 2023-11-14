Survivor rescued, Wasatch County man one of two killed in plane crash

11:16 this morning a plane crashed in rugged terrain east of Slate Canyon, near Kyhv peak Road. A 22 year old man survived the crash and is being treated at Utah Valley Hospital. A 26 year old Hideout, UT man and a 23 year old Santaquin man were killed. Cause being investigated. pic.twitter.com/oruf6t8Iof — Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) November 15, 2023

A 26-year-old Hideout man and a 23-year-old Santaquin man were killed when a plane crashed in the mountains near Provo midday Nov. 14.

The Utah County Sheriff said a 22-year-old Springville man survived the crash and was flown by helicopter to Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the two men died on impact and the third was walking around when rescuers arrived in the area east of Provo, the Associated Press reported.

The Utah County Sheriff said the plane crashed in rugged terrain east of Slate Canyon, near Kyhv Peak Road.

@UCSO, @UCSO_SAR , @Intermountain LifeFlight en route to a downed aircraft along Squaw Peak road in the mountains east of Provo. Media staging to follow. pic.twitter.com/0AFJmP2BOM — Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) November 14, 2023

Utah County authorities have not released where the plane originated or where it was headed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The identities of those involved have not been released.