Survivor rescued, Wasatch County man one of two killed in plane crash

KPCW | By Ashton Edwards
Published November 14, 2023 at 8:56 PM MST
At 11:16 a.m. Nov. 14 a plane crashed in rugged terrain east of Slate Canyon, near Kyhv Peak Road. Provo Fire & Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash first and found a 26-year-old Hideout man and a 23-year-old Santaquin man were killed. A 22-year-old man survived the crash and was hoisted off the mountain by helicopter. They flew him to Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Utah County Sheriff
The Utah County Sheriff's Office said two men were killed and a third was injured in a small plane crash near Provo Tuesday.

A 26-year-old Hideout man and a 23-year-old Santaquin man were killed when a plane crashed in the mountains near Provo midday Nov. 14.

The Utah County Sheriff said a 22-year-old Springville man survived the crash and was flown by helicopter to Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the two men died on impact and the third was walking around when rescuers arrived in the area east of Provo, the Associated Press reported.

The Utah County Sheriff said the plane crashed in rugged terrain east of Slate Canyon, near Kyhv Peak Road.

Utah County authorities have not released where the plane originated or where it was headed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

State & Regional
Ashton Edwards
KPCW News Director
See stories by Ashton Edwards