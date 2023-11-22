What is open and closed on Thanksgiving Day

The Park City, Heber City, Wasatch County, and Summit County offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday and Friday.

The offices will be open and back to regular hours Monday.

Post Office

Thursday: Closed, no mail delivery

Friday: Open

Park City MARC

Thursday: 5:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Friday: Open

Basin Recreation Field House

Thursday: 5:30am-1pm, pool hours are 9am-12pm.

Friday: open

Park City Library

Thursday: closed

Friday: 9a.m.-3p.m.

Lucky Ones Coffee inside the library will be open Thursday morning for its pie breakfast and closed Friday through Monday.

Summit County Library

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

Grocery stores are open Wednesday and will operate with holiday hours Thursday. Liquor stores are closed on Thanksgiving.

And, if your trash is regularly picked up on Thursdays, Republic Services will pick it up on Friday this week. Friday’s routes will be serviced on Saturday.