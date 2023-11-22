What is open and closed on Thanksgiving Day
Government offices, liquor stores and libraries will all be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Park City, Heber City, Wasatch County, and Summit County offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday and Friday.
The offices will be open and back to regular hours Monday.
Post Office
Thursday: Closed, no mail delivery
Friday: Open
Park City MARC
Thursday: 5:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Friday: Open
Basin Recreation Field House
Thursday: 5:30am-1pm, pool hours are 9am-12pm.
Friday: open
Park City Library
Thursday: closed
Friday: 9a.m.-3p.m.
Lucky Ones Coffee inside the library will be open Thursday morning for its pie breakfast and closed Friday through Monday.
Summit County Library
Thursday: Closed
Friday: Closed
Grocery stores are open Wednesday and will operate with holiday hours Thursday. Liquor stores are closed on Thanksgiving.
And, if your trash is regularly picked up on Thursdays, Republic Services will pick it up on Friday this week. Friday’s routes will be serviced on Saturday.