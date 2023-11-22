© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🗳️ Election Results 🗳️ 2023 Utah Preliminary General Election Results

What is open and closed on Thanksgiving Day

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 22, 2023 at 12:21 PM MST
The Wasatch Community Foundation Thanksgiving dinner invites the community to share a meal and fun evening this Saturday in Heber.
sonyakamoz
/
Adobe Stock
Grocery stores are open Wednesday and will operate with holiday hours Thursday. Liquor stores are closed on Thanksgiving.

Government offices, liquor stores and libraries will all be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Park City, Heber City, Wasatch County, and Summit County offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday and Friday.

The offices will be open and back to regular hours Monday.

Post Office
Thursday: Closed, no mail delivery
Friday: Open

Park City MARC
Thursday: 5:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Friday: Open

Basin Recreation Field House
Thursday: 5:30am-1pm, pool hours are 9am-12pm.
Friday: open

Park City Library
Thursday: closed
Friday: 9a.m.-3p.m.

Lucky Ones Coffee inside the library will be open Thursday morning for its pie breakfast and closed Friday through Monday.

Summit County Library
Thursday: Closed
Friday: Closed

Grocery stores are open Wednesday and will operate with holiday hours Thursday. Liquor stores are closed on Thanksgiving.

And, if your trash is regularly picked up on Thursdays, Republic Services will pick it up on Friday this week. Friday’s routes will be serviced on Saturday.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver