Utah’s oldest school will leave 9th and 9th. Its 1921 building was made for a ’different era.’

A campus the size of almost three football fields complete with research labs for teens, two gymnasiums and a theatre might be a dream for most schools, but one Salt Lake City private school is aiming for just that in three years.

Rowland Hall, considered Utah’s oldest school, recently announced plans to build a brand-new campus that would house both its 3-year-old prekindergarten to fifth grade school and its sixth through 12th grade school in one building, near its existing space on Sunnyside Avenue.

To do that, the school founded in 1867 plans to sell its Lincoln Street campus in the 9th and 9th neighborhood.

Much of the reason, said head of school Mick Gee, is a longstanding desire to “be united on one campus.” But at the end of the day, both the school’s current buildings are aging and don’t fit the needs of students anymore, he added.

“We make magic happen at the Lincoln Campus, but the building was built in 1921,” Gee said. “It was built for a school with a different kind of program and a different era.”

