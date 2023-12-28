© 2023 KPCW

Utah scientists unlock the mystery of how snowflakes swirl

KPCW | By KUER
Published December 28, 2023 at 12:13 PM MST
University of Utah student Ryan Szczerbinski examines the Differential Emissivity Imaging Disdrometer installed at Alta near the top of Little Cottonwood Canyon.
Tim Garrett
/
University of Utah
University of Utah student Ryan Szczerbinski examines the Differential Emissivity Imaging Disdrometer installed at Alta near the top of Little Cottonwood Canyon.

For the first time, researchers are getting a clear picture of how snowflakes fall through the winter wind. That's thanks to new technology developed and tested here in Utah.

For decades, scientists have generally approached the physics of falling snow the same way they did rain — assuming it’ll drop straight down.

Anyone who’s seen the fluffy white stuff swirl through the air, however, knows that’s not what happens in the real world.

New research from the University of Utah is demystifying the science behind that swirliness. Tim Garrett, who led the study, said the way snow dances through the air is surprisingly predictable.

“Even though the snowflake motions were chaotic, they also seem to be in some way carefully choreographed,” the University of Utah atmospheric sciences professor said. “There was an underlying mathematical simplicity to how the snowflakes were moving that we did not expect to see.”

The research found exponential connections between snow’s speed, shape and size — patterns that scale up or down in a linear fashion as the wind becomes more or less turbulent. They discovered as turbulence increased, the flakes also got bigger and fell harder.

“We were able to see some sort of deeper connection that we do not yet understand between how snowflakes swirl in the air and how big and fluffy the snowflakes ultimately get.”

For the full story, visit kuer.org.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aim to inform readers across the state.
