SLC airport breach ends with man dead in plane engine

Just before 10 p.m. Monday, a 30-year-old man breached airport security. Salt Lake Police said an airport store manager called authorities after seeing a passenger on the secured side of the terminal.

Airport Control confirmed the man had gone through an emergency exit door and onto the airport ramp area. The airport said he ran to the south end of the airport’s west runway.

Crews were deicing planes when the man crawled into a loaded Delta plane’s engine intake cowling on the wing. It was not running.

SLCPD officers and Airport Operations employees found the man unconscious in the engine. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man died on the scene. Authorities have not said what led to the man’s death.

That Delta plane was headed to San Francisco. The flight was canceled and passengers were booked onto other flights.

The SLC Department of Airports is working with the SLCPD, Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board and Transportation Security Administration to investigate the incident.

Other airport operations were not impacted.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.