New bill could make citizen-led ballot measures involving taxes harder to pass

Republican Rep. Jason Kyle introduced a bill that would require 60% of Utahns to vote in favor of any statewide ballot initiative that raises taxes or creates a new tax. Right now, ballot initiatives only need a majority.

The bill, HJR 14, would amend the Utah Constitution. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, if two-thirds of lawmakers approve the amendment, it will be added to the ballot in November.

For statewide initiatives right now, sponsors must collect over 134,000 signatures from registered voters and ensure they meet signature thresholds of 8% in at least 26 of 29 Senate districts. Signatures also must be handwritten and there are restrictions on paying people to gather signatures.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports critics say the new rules on statewide tax-related initiatives would only apply to citizen-led efforts and exempt lawmakers.

Further, there is nothing that prevents lawmakers from changing a ballot measure even if it met all requirements.

Since 1952, the Tribune reports only 26 ballot initiatives have qualified for the ballot and just seven of those were approved.

The legislative session ends March 1.