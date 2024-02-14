© 2024 KPCW

Interstate 15 near Vegas closed President’s Day weekend

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 14, 2024 at 1:36 PM MST
A section of I-15 near the Las Vegas strip under construction in March 2023.
Nevada Department of Transportation
A section of I-15 near the Las Vegas strip under construction in March 2023.

The I-15 corridor through Vegas will be closed in both directions between Flamingo Road and Russell Road while crews demolish part of a bridge over the highway.

The demolition starts Friday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m., closing the interstate through Monday Feb. 19 at 5 a.m.

The Nevada Department of Transportation recommends drivers use the I-215 beltway on the west side of the valley to pass through Las Vegas.

The construction is weather-dependent and subject to change.

The latest interstate closure updates can be found here.
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
