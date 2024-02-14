Interstate 15 near Vegas closed President’s Day weekend

The I-15 corridor through Vegas will be closed in both directions between Flamingo Road and Russell Road while crews demolish part of a bridge over the highway.

The demolition starts Friday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m., closing the interstate through Monday Feb. 19 at 5 a.m.

The Nevada Department of Transportation recommends drivers use the I-215 beltway on the west side of the valley to pass through Las Vegas.

The construction is weather-dependent and subject to change.

The latest interstate closure updates can be found here.