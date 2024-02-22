Utah introduces license plate supporting the Great Salt Lake

Utah has released the design of a special Great Salt Lake license plate. It will cost a little extra but all revenue goes to the Sovereign Lands Management account to support the preservation and restoration of the Great Salt Lake.

The left side of the plate features a pelican flying over the shore of the Great Salt Lake. In the background are Utah’s mountains with a setting sun. The bottom of the plate reads “restore, preserve, protect.”

Residents who want the plate will pay a $46 fee with their application. At least 500 people need to apply before the Division of Motor Vehicles starts printing the design.

The Great Salt Lake reached a historic low in November 2022, and since then legislators and advocates have been working to preserve and protect the lake. While the record snowpack in 2023 helped, experts say the lake is still in danger.

A drying Great Salt Lake would have negative economic impacts in Utah and could cause increased dust, poor air quality, reduced snow and habitat loss.