University of Utah Ski Team prepares to win fifth straight national title

That includes racers in alpine and cross country skiing.

Dartmouth College, University of Denver, University of Colorado and University of Vermont also secured their 12 spots for nationals.

Utah head ski coach JJ Johnson explained 17 schools from the West and the East qualify.

“Throughout the season you have your 12 starts and your best two results count. And then from there the board starts getting filled out.”

The team hopes to clinch its fifth straight national title in ski racing. That is the longest winning streak in NCAA skiing history since Colorado won eight straight years from 1972 to 1979.

Senior cross country athlete and local Park City athlete Sydney Palmer-Leger explained the team plans to take it the same as every other race.

“It's the same mentality, you go out there, you push as hard as you can, and you do your best. I think the coaches will be stressed, and the athletes will as well. But I think just trying to focus on what's important and being there as a team and just doing the best we can do.”

Palmer-Leger is no stranger to the pressure of winning. As a freshman, she won two NCAA Championships and this year she was invited to compete in World Cup races including the historic Minneapolis World Cup last month.

The Utes will travel to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, next week for the 2024 NCAA National Championships. Events begin March 6 and can be streamed on ncaa.com.