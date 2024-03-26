Crashes on snowy I-80 delay Tuesday commute

Multiple crashes have disrupted travel on I-80 around Parley’s Summit Tuesday.

A jackknifed semi-truck closed eastbound lanes at mile marker 140 near Parleys Summit. One person went to the hospital in unknown condition. By around 11 a.m., the truck had been moved and travel reopened.

Three vehicles were involved in another eastbound crash, at milepost 143 between Jeremy Ranch and Kimball Junction, shortly after 10 a.m. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said there were minor injuries in that incident.

A third eastbound crash, about another mile east at milepost 144, closed the right lane of I-80 at Kimball Junction just before 11 a.m.

Roden said it’s important for drivers to leave extra following distance when traveling on slick, snowy roads.

“We just encourage drivers to make sure they slow their speed,” he said. “There can be some slick roads out there. Just make sure that you’re traveling at safe speeds, and give yourself some extra following distance between you and the vehicle in front of you in case you do have to maneuver for any type of hazard.”

Stay tuned to KPCW for the latest traffic updates.