Salt Lake City man intentionally crashed into 6 female pedestrians in random attacks, prosecutors say

Authorities suspect 26-year-old Anh Pham targeted the five women and one teenage girl at random, according to charging documents. He has also been connected to “at least three more hit-and-run incidents,” prosecutors say — two in Salt Lake County and one in Summit County.

“These were allegedly predatory targetings shrouded in the shadow of accidents,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said of Pham’s case Monday, March 25.

One of the women — a 20-year-old struck on March 11 near 600 W. North Temple — remains hospitalized in critical condition, Salt Lake City police said in a Monday news release.

That crash, reported at about 4:50 a.m. that morning, led officers to Pham thanks to a key piece of evidence: the front bumper of a Toyota Avalon found at the crash site. Investigators reviewed license plate-reader cameras to track whether similar cars that had been in the area that day, and Pham’s vehicle appeared in the footage, according to charging documents.

Two days after the crash, authorities found and arrested Pham at Liberty Park.

