Salt Lake City man intentionally crashed into 6 female pedestrians in random attacks, prosecutors say

KPCW | By Salt Lake Tribune
Published April 8, 2024 at 3:41 PM MDT
A Salt Lake City police vehicle sits near the site where a driver crashed into a pedestrian and left the scene on March 11, 2024. Prosecutors on March 25, 2024, brought attempted murder charges against 26-year-old Anh Pham, who police linked to at least three other such crashes.
Salt Lake City Police Department
A Salt Lake City police vehicle sits near the site where a driver crashed into a pedestrian and left the scene on March 11, 2024. Prosecutors on March 25, 2024, brought attempted murder charges against 26-year-old Anh Pham, who police linked to at least three other such crashes.

A Utah man was charged with multiple counts of attempted murder Monday after prosecutors say he plowed his car into at least six female pedestrians over the last seven months.

Authorities suspect 26-year-old Anh Pham targeted the five women and one teenage girl at random, according to charging documents. He has also been connected to “at least three more hit-and-run incidents,” prosecutors say — two in Salt Lake County and one in Summit County.

“These were allegedly predatory targetings shrouded in the shadow of accidents,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said of Pham’s case Monday, March 25.

One of the women — a 20-year-old struck on March 11 near 600 W. North Temple — remains hospitalized in critical condition, Salt Lake City police said in a Monday news release.

That crash, reported at about 4:50 a.m. that morning, led officers to Pham thanks to a key piece of evidence: the front bumper of a Toyota Avalon found at the crash site. Investigators reviewed license plate-reader cameras to track whether similar cars that had been in the area that day, and Pham’s vehicle appeared in the footage, according to charging documents.

Two days after the crash, authorities found and arrested Pham at Liberty Park.

Read the full story at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state. 
State & Regional
Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by Salt Lake Tribune